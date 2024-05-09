Windsor High School locked down after student brought fake gun to school: police

Windsor High School was placed in lockdown Thursday morning after a student brought what was initially believed to be a gun to school.

Police responded to the school just before 11 a.m. after getting a report that a male student had a gun in the bathroom.

The 16-year-old student was located and detained. It was determined the student had a fake gun on him.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and turned over to a parent, according to police.

No one was injured, and the lockdown was lifted after about 30 minutes, police said.