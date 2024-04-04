Police tackle, arrest man who was smashing windows at Manchester businesses

A man is under arrest after smashing windows at several businesses on Main Street and Cottage Street in Manchester early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area around 12:25 a.m. after getting a call about a possible burglary in progress. The caller told dispatchers they could hear the sound of glass breaking.

When officers arrived, they found the 34-year-old suspect actively smashing windows on Main Street using two metal rebar rods, police said.

Police ordered the suspect to drop the rods and get on the ground, but he refused, they said. Officers deployed a stun gun to no effect. The suspect then struck the passenger-side window of a police cruiser with one of the metal rods before officers tackled him and took him into custody, according to police.

No one was injured.

The suspect is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree threatening, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace, and interfering. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

In all, eight properties were damaged, police said.