Police Asking People to Avoid Area of Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester

Police are investigating an incident in the parking lot area of the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester and they are asking people to avoid the area.

Police said there is a police incident in the parking lot and there is an active investigation. No additional information was immediately available on what police are investigating.

"We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place today at Macy's Pavilions at Buckland Hills. The safety of our customers and our colleagues is Macy’s top priority. We are working closely with the local police department on this investigation and defer all comments about the case to them per policy," Macy's said in a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Buckland Hills Drive and Pavillion are blocked, according to NBC Connecticut crews at the scene.

State police said they were dispatched to the surrounding area of the highway.

UPDATE Police Incident Buckland Hills Mall Parking area https://t.co/J6dVjNPpTj — Manchester Police Department (@manchester_pd) August 19, 2022

Police said there is no danger to the public.

Police Incident Buckland Hills Mall parking lot https://t.co/4vCkptXYti — Manchester Police Department (@manchester_pd) August 19, 2022

Check back for updates on this developing story.