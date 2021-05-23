Rocky Hill

Police Cruiser Hit During Altercation in Rocky Hill

A police cruiser was struck while responding to a domestic call in a restaurant parking lot in Rocky Hill Sunday night, according to officials.

Police said officers responded to On the Border Restaurant on Silas Deane Highway at approximately 5 p.m. for a report of a physical altercation in the parking lot. Officials responding to the scene said the incident was domestic in nature.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said a person involved in the incident had left the scene with a young child before police arrived. Officials located the person in the nearby area.

Local

first alert weather 3 mins ago

Cooler Weather to Start the Week

food insecurity 5 hours ago

Food Bank Announces Emergency Drive-Thru Services For Families With Food Insecurity

A Rocky Hill police officer positioned their cruiser behind the person's car, which ultimately reversed and struck the car's front bumper before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The officer was not injured during the incident.

The young child was located unharmed by police after further investigation.

The person who fled the scene was also located by officials and taken into custody.

This article tagged under:

Rocky HillaccidentaltercationRocky Hill policepolice cruiser
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us