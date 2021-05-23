Police Cruiser Hit During Altercation in Rocky Hill

A police cruiser was struck while responding to a domestic call in a restaurant parking lot in Rocky Hill Sunday night, according to officials.

Police said officers responded to On the Border Restaurant on Silas Deane Highway at approximately 5 p.m. for a report of a physical altercation in the parking lot. Officials responding to the scene said the incident was domestic in nature.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said a person involved in the incident had left the scene with a young child before police arrived. Officials located the person in the nearby area.

A Rocky Hill police officer positioned their cruiser behind the person's car, which ultimately reversed and struck the car's front bumper before fleeing the scene, officials said.

The officer was not injured during the incident.

The young child was located unharmed by police after further investigation.

The person who fled the scene was also located by officials and taken into custody.