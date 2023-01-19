Police, FBI Investigating Theft of $375K From Town of Seymour

Seymour police are investigating the theft of about $375,000 in town funds, according to Police Chief John Bucherati.

Police in Seymour are working with the State's Attorney's Office and the FBI on the investigation, Bucherati said.

He did not release any futher details.

Seymour First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis posted on her official Facebook page that the town is in the process of recovering $182,000 of the stolen money. She did not elaborate on what that meant specifically.

She also made a reference to a cybercrime, but did not provide any other details.

The Valley Independent first reported on the theft in November 2022.