Police ID Body Found in Sherman House Fire

Police have identified the body of a man found in a house fire in Sherman on Sunday.

The victim was Richard Genalski, 76, who lived at the home at 57 Route 55 West, according to state police.

His body was found in the basement of the house and identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.

Emergency crews from multiple departments responded to the home on Sunday for a house fire with reports of someone trapped in the basement. Two people were able to escape the home, but a third had been missing.

The fire caused what fire officials described as "catastrophic" damage that caused the building to collapse before crews could fully search. After bringing in heavy equipment, crews found a body in the debris.

The medical examiner determined the cause and manner of the death was accidental and the result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, police said.