Police ID Man Fatally Shot During Fight With Restaurant Owner in Waterbury

Police have identified the man who was fatally shot during a fight with a restaurant owner in Waterbury on Saturday.

Officers were called to Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. after getting a shots fired complaint.

When police arrived, they said they found a 28-year-old man from Waterbury on the ground outside of the restaurant with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was later identified as Sebastian Olavarria.

Olavarria was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital where authorities said he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

According to police, investigators determined a fight happened outside of Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant between the man and the restaurant owner, identified as 61-year-old Michael Anderson.

During the fight, police said Anderson pulled out a gun and fatally shot Olavarria.

Anderson was taken into custody and is facing charges including murder, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

The Waterbury Police Department's Major Crime Detectives are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.