Police ID Man Killed in Bristol Shooting

Police have identified the man that was killed in a shooting in Bristol Friday morning.
Patrol officers responded to Jefferson Avenue early Friday morning after receiving reports of gunshots and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
The man has been identified as 27-year-old Leonaldo Encarnacion, according to authorities.
This shooting appears to be an isolated incident, police said, and there appears to be no danger to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Quinn at 860-314-4563.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.