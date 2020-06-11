new haven

Police ID Man Killed in New Haven Crash

NBC News

Police have identified the man who died in a crash in New Haven Saturday afternoon.

Kenneth Brian Victory, 36, of New Haven, was driving a moped when he collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Street, according to police.

Police said an ambulance transported Victory to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the the pick-up truck remained at the scene of the accident.

Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

Police said the investigation of the crash is ongoing.

