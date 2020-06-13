suffield

Police ID Man Who Accidentally Drowned at Congamond Lake in Suffield

congamond lake search_722_406
NBC Connecticut

Police have identified the person who they said accidentally drowned in Congamond Lake on Friday.

The Suffield Public Safety Answering Point received a report of a body in the water face down in Congamond Lake on Lakeview Drive in West Suffield around 6:30 p.m.

Suffield and Southwick police departments responded to the scene.

Local

Bloomfield 48 mins ago

Bloomfield Demonstrators Express Concerns Following Race-Related Incidents

Cheshire 1 hour ago

Child Dies After Getting Hit by a Car in Cheshire

Investigators said they found 27-year-old Joseph Sullivan, of Suffield, in the water face down and unresponsive.

Lifesaving measures were found to be ineffective and Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene, police added.

At this time, authorities said it appears the drowning was accidental and no foul play is suspected.

This article tagged under:

suffielddrowningSuffield policecongamond lake
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us