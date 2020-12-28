Police in Search of Armed and Dangerous Men Involved in Seymour Crash

Seymour police are investigating a crash that is believed to be connected to a shooting in Derby.

Police are at the scene of a car crash on Route 8 at exit 22.

Officials said two young men were seen running from the crash scene and they were last seen in the area of Washington Avenue.

The men are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area is asked to call 911. Police are advising people not to approach the men.

The CT Department of Transportation said Route 8 north was closed in the area of the accident but his since been reopened.