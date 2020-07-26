new haven

Police Investigate 2 Shootings in New Haven

New Haven police are investigating after two people were shot on Sunday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to a report of a person shot on Ferry Street between Chambers Street and Saltonstall Avenue in the Fair Haven neighborhood just after 5 a.m.

According to police, an ambulance transported an adult woman who had been shot to the hospital. She was transported with life-threatening injuries, authorities added.

A few hours later, investigators said a second gunshot victim was found at a home on Rowe Street. His or her condition is unclear at this time.

Police are holding the two crime scenes. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

