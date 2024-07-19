Police investigate ‘alarming' social media threat against Glastonbury High School

Police are investigating a social media threat against Glastonbury High School.

Glastonbury school superintendent Alan Bookman sent an email to parents on Friday about the social media post threatening violence at the school.

"…we are reaching out to all families and staff in the district because the post was both highly offensive and greatly alarming to our school community," Bookman said in the email.

He said he is limited in what he can say about the threat and the ongoing police investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to Bookman, police have identified the Glastonbury High School student responsible for the post and as of Friday, that student is no longer enrolled in Glastonbury Public Schools.

The student is no longer allowed at any school events or to be on any school campus, he said.

Glastonbury police told NBC Connecticut they could not comment on the ongoing investigation.

The superintendent said he is limited in what he can say about the threat and the ongoing police investigation, but added:

"There is no place in our school community for hate, racism, or violence. This disturbing incident is a reminder to all of the importance of our work to provide safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environments where all students feel respected and valued."