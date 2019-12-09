Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Ansonia Gas Station

Ansonia police are investigating after three people armed with guns robbed a gas station on Monday night.

Officers said they received a complaint about an armed robbery at the Xpress Mart on Wakelee Avenue around 7:30 p.m

According to investigators, three suspects dressed in dark clothing and masks all armed with handguns entered the store. One of the suspects held the cashier at gunpoint while the other two stole the cash drawer and items from the store. The suspects then fled on foot east on Church Street.

One suspect was described as a male and the other two could not be described other than wearing dark clothing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ansonia Police Department and Officer Timothy Fagan at (203) 735-1885.