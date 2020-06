Police are investigating after a fatal car crash in Hartford Friday night.

The incident occurred in the area of Brookfield Street and Flatbush Avenue, according to police.

Police said a car struck a pole.

Fatal crash investigation in area of Brookfield St/Flatbush Ave. Single MVA into pole. CSD Accident Reconstruction Team on their way. More info as it becomes available. Please seek alternate route. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/a18nqc5K1Y — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) June 20, 2020

Police are asking drivers to take an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available.