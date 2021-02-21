Hartford

Police Investigate Hartford Shooting

hartford police cruiser
Police are investigating after a man was shot on Meadow Street in Hartford Sunday night.

Police responded to 151 Meadow St. at approximately 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the calf, according to police.

The man was alert and conscious on scene, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police said it is unknown what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police.

