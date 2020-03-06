Police Investigate Plainfield Crash

Police are investigating after a car hit a utility pole and rolled over in Plainfield Friday night.

21-year-old Clifford Gervais, of Voluntown, was driving eastbound on Plainfield Pike when his car struck and snapped a utility pole, causing downed wires across the road and vehicle.

Gervais was removed from the vehicle and transported to Backus Emergency Care Center with minor injuries.

Plainfield Pike in the area of Spaulding Road remains closed at this time.

The crash is under investigation.