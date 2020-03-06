Plainfield

Police Investigate Plainfield Crash

Generic police lights flashing
NBC News

Police are investigating after a car hit a utility pole and rolled over in Plainfield Friday night.

21-year-old Clifford Gervais, of Voluntown, was driving eastbound on Plainfield Pike when his car struck and snapped a utility pole, causing downed wires across the road and vehicle.

Gervais was removed from the vehicle and transported to Backus Emergency Care Center with minor injuries.

Local

Michelle Troconis 1 min ago

Michelle Troconis’ Attorney Speaks About Latest Developments

coronavirus 18 mins ago

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Bill to Fight Coronavirus; Rep. Courtney and Local Health Leaders Discuss Funding

Plainfield Pike in the area of Spaulding Road remains closed at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Plainfieldcrashcar crashPlainfield Police Department
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us