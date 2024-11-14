Police investigate series of car thefts in Waterbury

The Waterbury Police Department is investigating a series of car thefts throughout the city in the past week, according to police.

According to police, on Monday evening, officers were patrolling an area and noticed a Red Hyundai Elantra that was reported stolen and being driven by two people and are facing larceny charges.

On Sunday morning, police pulled over a Ford Econoline that was reported stolen from Southington and then arrested a man who was found with drugs in the car.

The man has a criminal history over the past 20 years of larceny, burglary, assaults, including one with an officer, and robbery arrests, according to police.

On Thursday afternoon, police noticed a black Nissan Armada that was reported stolen from Waterbury. Two suspects that were driving the car were then arrested, according to police.

Both men are facing charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and criminal trover. One of the suspects is also accused of interfering with an officer.