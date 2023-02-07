Glastonbury

Police Investigating After Objects Were ‘Launched' at Cars in Glastonbury

Glastonbury Police
NBCConnecticut.com

Glastonbury police are investigating after objects were “launched” at vehicles in town.

Police said the incidents happened in December and January in the area of Matson Hill Road and Bittersweet Lane.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Hoover at 860-652-4280.

It’s not clear what types of items were launched at the vehicles.

