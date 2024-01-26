Cromwell

Police investigating armed robbery at Cromwell gas station

Cromwell Police

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Cromwell Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to the Gulf gas station at 164 West St. at 11:03 p.m. to investigate an armed robbery and learned that someone had gone into the business, threatened to have a firearm and demanded money from the cash register.

The person then left on a red BMX-style bicycle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tolton at the Cromwell Police Department at (860) 635-2256.

