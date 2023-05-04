Police Investigating Death in New Britain

Police are investigating after a person was found dead in New Britain Thursday morning.
Officials from the mayor’s office said police received a call about a person lying in the grass across from the New Britain Fire Department’s Station 5 on Stanley Street and determined that the person had died.
There is a police presence on Stanley Street.
No additional information was immediately available.
