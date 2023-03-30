Police Investigating Death of 78-Year-Old Woman in Plainfield as Suspicious

Police are investigating the death of a 78-year-old woman in Plainfield and said they are treating the case as suspicious.

Elizabeth Hill, 78, of Plainfield, was found unconscious and partially clothed in a driveway on Beachwood Boulevard Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police responded after they received a call around 8 a.m. from a DATTCO school bus driver who saw Hill in the driveway.

The Plainfield Fire Department and American Legion Ambulance responded and brought Hill to the Plainfield Emergency Care Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Hill lived on Beachwood Boulevard.

Based on initial findings, the Plainfield Police Department said it will be treating Hill’s death as suspicious. The Windham District State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are assisting in the investigation.

Plainfield Supt. Paul Brenton said some students were on the DATTCO bus and might have seen Hill unconscious in the driveway during their bus route and counselors would be speaking with the children who were on the bus.