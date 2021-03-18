Plainfield

Police Investigating Home Invasion, Car Theft in Plainfield

police lights
FILE-NBC

Plainfield police are investigating after receiving reports that two people with an assault rifle broke into a home, punched a resident and ordered him to open a safe in the home.

Police said they were investigating around 6:44 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a motor vehicle stolen from South Chestnut Street in the Wauregan section of Plainfield and they learned that several electronic items were also stolen from within the home.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As police were speaking with the owner of the stolen vehicle, a 23-year-old neighbor told them that he woke up around 2:30 a.m. to find two males, including one with an assault-style rifle, in his home. The victim said one of the intruders punched him in the face and ordered him to open a safe in the home and they took several electronic items and cash.

One of the intruders one was thin and wore a ski mask and hooded sweatshirt and the other was heavy set wearing a hooded sweatshirt, police said. 

They left in a stolen a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra with Connecticut registration AM 08168, which was later found abandoned in Brooklyn, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plainfield Police Department at (860)564-0804 or through the anonymous tip line (860)564-7065.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

Michael Jordan 6 hours ago

Shameless Fan Once Asked Michael Jordan For an Autograph In a Bathroom Stall

Asian Americans 7 hours ago

An Asian American Woman Shares the Moment She Knew the Coronavirus Had Made Her a Target

Asian Americans 7 hours ago

Atlanta Spa Shootings: ‘The Asian American Community Feels So Gaslighted Right Now'

This article tagged under:

Plainfield
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us