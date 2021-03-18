Police Investigating Home Invasion, Car Theft in Plainfield

Plainfield police are investigating after receiving reports that two people with an assault rifle broke into a home, punched a resident and ordered him to open a safe in the home.

Police said they were investigating around 6:44 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a motor vehicle stolen from South Chestnut Street in the Wauregan section of Plainfield and they learned that several electronic items were also stolen from within the home.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As police were speaking with the owner of the stolen vehicle, a 23-year-old neighbor told them that he woke up around 2:30 a.m. to find two males, including one with an assault-style rifle, in his home. The victim said one of the intruders punched him in the face and ordered him to open a safe in the home and they took several electronic items and cash.

One of the intruders one was thin and wore a ski mask and hooded sweatshirt and the other was heavy set wearing a hooded sweatshirt, police said.

They left in a stolen a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra with Connecticut registration AM 08168, which was later found abandoned in Brooklyn, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plainfield Police Department at (860)564-0804 or through the anonymous tip line (860)564-7065.