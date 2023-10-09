15-year-old dead in apparent drive-by shooting in Hartford: police

A 15-year-old has died after being shot in an apparent drive-by shooting that happened Monday afternoon, police said.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said it happened on Nelton Way. The teen's identity wasn't immediately available.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.