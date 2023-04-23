Police Investigating Shooting Death of 26-Year-Old Woman in New Haven

A 26-year-old woman has died after a shooting in New Haven early Sunday morning and police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Police said it happened on Saltonstall Avenue and officers responded at 1:11 a.m.

The victim was immediately transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital but died soon after, police said.

Detectives from the New Haven Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification are investigating.

