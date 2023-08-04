Police investigating shooting find victim with baby outside Woodbridge home

A woman was shot in the head in Woodbridge Thursday night and police said they found her outside the home with an infant when they responded. A man has been taken into custody.

Officers responded to Raymond Road at 7:52 p.m. to investigate a shooting and they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head and an infant outside the residence. The infant was not injured, police said.

The suspect was in the home and wouldn’t come out, police said.

State police, New Haven police and Seymour police also responded and the suspect, 49-year-old Raymond Sosa, of Woodbridge, was taken into custody.

The woman was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital and her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Officials said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Police are continuing to investigate.

Sosa was charged with assault in the second degree, risk of injury to a minor, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine and negligent storage of a firearm.

He was held overnight on a $100,000 bond and is due in court Friday morning.