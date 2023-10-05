Two residents of Hartford senior living facility dead after apparent murder-suicide: police

Two residents of a senior living facility on Clark Street in Hartford are dead after a shooting Thursday morning and police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

Police believe a 67-year-old man shot a 73-year-old man several times after getting into an argument outside the building, then he shot himself.

Officers responded to the back of 35 Clark Street when Shotspotter went off around 11:43 a.m. and they found the two men unresponsive.

One died at the scene. The other died at the hospital, police said.

Both were residents of the building, police said. Their names have not been released.

Neighbors reported hearing the argument, then five and 10 gunshots just before noon Thursday.

"Talking to people in the area, it was an altercation. It was a minor argument that suddenly went south," Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police Department.

