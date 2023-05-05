new haven

Police Investigating Homicide on Congress Avenue in New Haven

Police are investigating a homicide on Congress Avenue near Vernon Street in New Haven.

Officers responded to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. Friday and found a man who had been shot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police blocked off the area to collect evidence and interview potential witnesses.

No additional information was immediately available.

