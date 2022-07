Police are investigating what they called a report of a “shooting incident” in Middletown.

Police officers and detectives have responded to the area of Stack Street and Rome Avenue and said there are no known injuries.

Police said there is an active scene and people should expect traffic to be diverted away from the area while detectives investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

