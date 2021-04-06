Rocky Hill

Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Rocky Hill

Police are investigating a suspicious death on Pondside Lane in Rocky Hill.

Police said officers went to the residence just before 7:30 p.m. Monday to check on a resident’s welfare and found a male dead in the home. 

Police have not released the name of the person found in the residence and said they are investigating.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division is assisting with the investigation. 

