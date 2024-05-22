Oxford

Police investigating threat made to Oxford High School student

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a threat made to an Oxford High School student and there is an increased police presence at the school, according to the Oxford Resident Trooper’s office.

They said they were notified about the threat on Wednesday and a criminal investigation is underway.

The resident state trooper’s office said the police department developed a safety plan to ensure the safety of this student and all students attending school.

