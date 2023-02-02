Police Investigating Threatening Message Found at North Haven High School

North Haven police are investigating after a threatening message was found in a restroom stall at North Haven High School. They said there will be an additional police presence in the area as a precaution.
The message was brought to the attention of the school resource officer on Thursday morning and police said detectives are working with the board of education and school staff.
