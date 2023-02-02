north haven

Police Investigating Threatening Message Found at North Haven High School

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

North Haven police are investigating after a threatening message was found in a restroom stall at North Haven High School. They said there will be an additional police presence in the area as a precaution.  

The message was brought to the attention of the school resource officer on Thursday morning and police said detectives are working with the board of education and school staff.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

north haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us