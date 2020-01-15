Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in West Haven

An investigation into an officer-involved shooting has closed part of Campbell Avenue in West Haven Wednesday evening.

Connecticut State Police said the situation started when State Police troopers from Troop G in Bridgeport responded to a possible carjacking in the Norwalk area. Troopers found the suspect vehicle and pursued it into West Haven, where the shooting occurred.

West Haven police said Campbell Avenue is closed between Highland and Abner streets and police expect the road to remain closed for some time.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.