Police Investigation Closes Part of Route 2 West in East Hartford

A police investigation in connection to a crash has closed part of Route 2 west in East Hartford on Tuesday morning.

CT Roads says there is police activity on the highway between exits 5A and 4. The right lane is currently closed.

According to state police, the investigation is in connection to a crash that stemmed from another incident.

Troopers responded to reports of a box truck evading the scene of a burglary. State police tried to stop the box truck, but it continued on.

Authorities said the box truck later crashed on Route 2 near exit 5 after hitting multiple other vehicles.

Minor injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no word on when the highway will fully reopen.