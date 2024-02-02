new haven

Police look for man accused in several New Haven armed robberies

By Angela Fortuna

New Haven Police

New Haven police are looking for a person who is accused of robbing several stores and restaurants at gunpoint over the past two weeks.

Authorities said armed robberies have occurred at the following locations since Jan. 20:

  • Odd Bins Wine and Spirits - 1 Whitney Ave.
  • Sharmins Convenience Store - 1562 Chapel St.
  • TMobile - 55 Whalley Ave.
  • Chaps Grille - 1174 Chapel St.
  • Casa Bianca Pizza - 185 Derby Ave.
  • Subway - 1461 Whalley Ave.

According to police, the man seems to be intentionally entering stores shortly before they close. He pulls out a silver handgun and demands money from the register.

The suspect has his face covered and wears gloves, authorities said. After the robbery, the suspect appears to change his clothes, but wears the same sneakers.

He's described as man that's about 6-feet-tall with a medium build, police said. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 866-888-TIPS.

