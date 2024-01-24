Southington

Police look for man accused of exposing himself inside Walmart in Southington

By Lia Holmes

Southington Police

Police are on the lookout for a man accused of exposing himself to two women inside a Walmart in Southington on Friday.

Southington Police are currently trying to locate and ID a man seen on surveillance footage.

The individual, believed to be between 20 to 30 years old, is a person of interest in this ongoing investigation.

The incident happened at Walmart on Queen Street.

Police are urging anyone who might have information to contact Officer Schlitten at 860-621-0101 or via email at sschlitten@southingtonpolice.org. You can remain anonymous.

