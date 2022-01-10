armed robbery

Police Look For Man Accused of Robbing Bank at Gunpoint in Orange

Orange Police Department

Police are looking for a man who's accused of robbing a bank at gunpoint in Orange.

Officials said the robbery happened Monday at approximately 9:25 a.m. at Connex Credit Union.

The pictured man is about 35 to 40 years old and weighs about 250 pounds, according to police. He was wearing an olive-colored jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, forest-style camouflage hat and pants, they said.

Authorities said the man allegedly threatened the bank tellers with a semi-automatic pistol. After the robbery, he walked away through an adjacent business toward an access road, police said.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-891-2130 ext. 8216.

