Police Look for Missing Bristol Woman After She Didn't Show Up for Work

Police are investigating the disappearance of a Bristol woman after she didn't show up for work today. Officials said the circumstances are considered unusual at this time.

Authorities are looking for 61-year-old Debra Therrien after she went missing from Chapel Street Thursday morning. She's described as a woman with short blonde hair that is approximately five feet tall.

Therrien weighs about 100 pounds and has hazel eyes and fair skin. It's unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Her family last had contact with her at about 6:30 a.m. Therrien didn't show up for work today and her car and personal possessions were found at her house.

The Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating, along with the police department's patrol division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-584-3011.