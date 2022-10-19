Police Look for Person Accused of Fleeing Drive-By Shooting in Watertown

Watertown Police are looking for a person's that allegedly fired several gunshots from their car before driving off.

The drive-by shooting happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the Oakville section of town. A dark-colored SUV appears to have turned down Hubbel Avenue, where several gunshots were heard.

Police said the car sped off. It's unknown if anyone was struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-945-5200 or by email at tips@watertownctpd.org.