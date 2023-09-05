Police look for UConn student that has been reported missing

A University of Connecticut spokesperson said police are in search of a student that has been missing since Sunday.

The student, Furong "Betty" Li, was reported missing Sunday. Her parents have been unable to reach her, so the university started investigating.

She was last seen leaving the area of Whitney Hall. The university said there is no threat or danger to the campus community.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about Li's whereabouts is asked to contact UConn Police at 860-486-4801.