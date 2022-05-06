Police Look for Woman With Dementia That Went Missing in Litchfield

Connecticut State Police are looking for a woman who may have gotten into an unknown vehicle in Litchfield Friday afternoon.

Police said 74-year-old Maureen Fitzgerald got onto a public transit bus at her retirement home around 11 a.m. The bus was going to the Torrington Public Library.

Fitzgerald was later seen getting into an unknown red car at the library at about 2:30 p.m., according to police.

She's been a resident of Fernwood Rest Home since May 3 and she's reported to have dementia, troopers said.

Police said she has white hair and blue eyes. She's 5-feet tall, weighs about 115 pounds and was last seen wearing green pants.

Authorities said they've investigated numerous leads but all have yielded negative results.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Fitzgerald. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop L at 860-626-7900.