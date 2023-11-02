Police make arrest in connection with Groton dirt bike crash that killed woman

Police have made an arrest in connection with a dirt bike crash in Groton in August that killed a woman. Police said the dirt bike she was on was part of a group of around a dozen dirt bikes and the other dirt bike riders left the scene after the fatal crash and took the bike she was on with them.

Tiara Wheeler, 24, of Norwich, was killed in that crash just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of Long Hill Road and Meridian Street Extension.

Police said she was a passenger on the dirt bike driven by 25-year-old Scott Whipple, of Mashantucket, and he was seriously injured in the collision. They have now charged him in connection with the crash.

On that August night, a 2010 Audi Q7 was going south on Long Hill Road in, Groton and had a green light when it was turning left at Meridian Street Extension into the Groton Shopping Center on Long Hill Road and several dirt bikes and ATVs going north on Long Hill Road arrived at the intersection and had a red light, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Witnesses told police that some of the bikes and ATVs did not have lights on.

Whipple hit the back of the Audi and Wheeler suffered serious injuries and she later died, police said.

In August, police said both people who were on the dirt bike were thrown to the ground and the other riders left them behind and left with the bike that was involved in the crash.

The driver of the Audi was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital and released.

Whipple has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, misconduct with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without lights illuminated, operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement, operating a motorcycle without proper eye protection, failure to carry a license, failure to obey a traffic control signal and carrying of passenger on motorcycle not so designed, police said.

He turned himself in to Groton police headquarters around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Whipple was released after posting a $200,000 bond and will be arraigned in New London on Friday, Nov. 16.

Police continue to investigate and they ask anyone with information to call 860-441-6712. They said callers may remain anonymous.