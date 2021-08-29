Police Make Arrests in New London Deadly Shooting Investigation

New London police have arrested three men in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in February.

Authorities said a 17-year-old boy was found injured in the roadway in the area of Grand Street and Elm Street after a shooting. The teen was later pronounced dead at the scene.

As a part of their investigation, New London officials obtained arrest warrants for three individuals.

Officials said they've arrested 20-year-old Franc Gjergjaj, 20-year-old Mack Mann, and 24-year-old Justice Rodriguez.

Gjergjaj faces tampering with evidence and interfering with an officer charges. Mann and Rodriguez face changes including first degree criminal attempt of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery and assault. Rodriguez also faces first degree accessory to assault charges.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact detectives at 860-447-1481. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.