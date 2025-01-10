Police officers found justified in shooting that killed man in Wallingford

The officers who fatally shot a man in Wallingford in October 2023 have been found justified in their actions, according to a report from the Office of the Inspector General.

A man, identified as 62-year-old Donald Passmore, was shot by police on Oct. 16, 2023 and later died.

Police officers responded to a home on North Airline Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:35 a.m. from someone who said a man had shot himself in the face.

Officers Gordon McCaskill and Robert Bellucci responded and they spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend shot himself in their bedroom, the report from the Office of the Inspector General said.

Officers went into the house, announced that they were police officers, and asked, “Where’s the gun,” the report says.

Passmore spoke to the officers from the bedroom and they went to the door of the bedroom, where Passmore was lying on the bed.

The officers spoke to Passmore for about nine minutes, asked him to put his hands in the air, and instructed him several times not to touch the gun, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

The report states that Passmore told the officers, "One of you is gonna go," and then grabbed the gun and pointed in at police.

At 2:54 a.m., officers said, “Don’t touch the gun!” and “Put your right hand up!” Then, officers Robert Bellucci and Gordon McCaskill fired around 10 rounds at Passmore, the report said.

Authorities said Passmore was holding a loaded revolver. He was taken to MidState Medical Center in Meriden where he died about an hour later, authorities said.

"Based on the facts developed during the investigation, I have determined that Officers Bellucci and McCaskill used deadly force to defend themselves from what they reasonably believed to be a threat of serious injury or death. Accordingly, I find such use of force to be objectively reasonable and justified," the report reads.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Passmore died of gunshot wounds of the torso and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.