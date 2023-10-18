Body camera of police shooting that killed a man in Wallingford released

A man who was shot by police early Monday morning in Wallingford has died and the Office of the Inspector General has released information about the investigation and identified the man.

The office released a preliminary status report, with video, on Wednesday and identified the man who died as 62-year-old Donald Passmore.

Police officers responded to the residence on North Airline Road after receiving a 911 call at 2:37 a.m. from someone who said a man had shot himself in the face.

Officers Gordon McCaskill and Robert Bellucci responded and they spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend shot himself in their bedroom, the report from the Office of the Inspector General says.

Officers went into the house, announced that they were police officers, and asked, “Where’s the gun,” the report says.

Passmore spoke to the officers from the bedroom and they went to the door of the bedroom, where Passmore was lying on the bed.

The officers spoke to Passmore for about nine minutes, asked him to put his hands in the air, and instructed him several times not to touch the gun, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

At 2:54 a.m., officers said, “Don’t touch the gun!” and “Put your right hand up!” Then around 10 rounds were fired at Passmore, the report said.

The report does not state who fired the shots.

It does say that officers found a .22 caliber revolver on the bed.

Wallingford police provided medical assistance until Emergency Medical Services arrived and Passmore was taken to MidState Medical Center in Meriden, where he died at 3:37 a.m., the Office of the Inspector General said.

The office of the chief medical examiner determined that Passmore died of gunshot wounds of the torso and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

The toxicology report is not available.