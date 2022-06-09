Police Officer Pulls Man From Vehicle After Fiery Crash in New Haven

A police officer pulled a man from a burning car in New Haven early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on Amity Road between Fowler Street and Wright Avenue, according to New Haven police.

A car being driven by a 26-year-old Bridgeport man crashed and burst into flames, police said.

Officer Matthew Lima of the Woodbridge Police Department, who was nearby and heard the crash, rushed to the scene and found the man inside the burning car, according to Woodbridge police. He was able to pull him to safety.

The victim was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6316.