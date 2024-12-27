Police release identity of man found dead in Branford barn fire

Police Friday identified the man found dead in a barn fire in Branford Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on North Ivy Street just before 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters found a barn-style shed engulfed in flames, spreading to a nearby building.

A person was reported missing and was ultimately found dead inside of the barn, according to fire officials. Police identified the victim as 69-year-old Stevens Baird, of Branford.

The Branford Fire Marshal, Branford police and the Connecticut State Police Fire Investigation Unit are investigating.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call Detective Marc Andrew of the Branford Police Department at (203) 481-4241 ext. 4292.