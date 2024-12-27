Branford

Police release identity of man found dead in Branford barn fire

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police Friday identified the man found dead in a barn fire in Branford Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on North Ivy Street just before 6:30 p.m.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Firefighters found a barn-style shed engulfed in flames, spreading to a nearby building.

A person was reported missing and was ultimately found dead inside of the barn, according to fire officials. Police identified the victim as 69-year-old Stevens Baird, of Branford.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Branford Fire Marshal, Branford police and the Connecticut State Police Fire Investigation Unit are investigating.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call Detective Marc Andrew of the Branford Police Department at (203) 481-4241 ext. 4292.

This article tagged under:

Branford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us