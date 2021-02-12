State Police Major Crimes Responding to Meriden

Detectives with the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad are responding to the Berlin Turnpike area in Meriden to help with what they are calling "an active and ongoing investigation."
Police have blocked off the entrance to the Flamingo Inn and an ambulance is also at the scene.
State police warn of heavy police activity in the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
Stories from NBCLX
LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.