State Police Major Crimes Responding to Meriden

Detectives with the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad are responding to the Berlin Turnpike area in Meriden to help with what they are calling "an active and ongoing investigation."

Police have blocked off the entrance to the Flamingo Inn and an ambulance is also at the scene.

State police warn of heavy police activity in the area.

Detectives of the CSP- WDMCS will be in the area of the Berlin Turnpike in the City of Meriden to assist in an active and ongoing investigation. Expect heavy police activity in the area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 12, 2021

