eastern Connecticut

Mother and child hospitalized after being swept down river in Sprague: police

NBC Connecticut

A mother and her child have been taken to the hospital after police were called to a reported drowning in Sprague Tuesday evening.

Connecticut State Police were called to a river in the area of Park Drive after getting a report of a missing person. Officers later learned that a woman and her child were swept down the river.

NBC Connecticut

Troopers said both the mother and her kid were taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

eastern ConnecticutWater Rescue
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us