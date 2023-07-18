Mother and child hospitalized after being swept down river in Sprague: police

A mother and her child have been taken to the hospital after police were called to a reported drowning in Sprague Tuesday evening.

Connecticut State Police were called to a river in the area of Park Drive after getting a report of a missing person. Officers later learned that a woman and her child were swept down the river.

Troopers said both the mother and her kid were taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.