Police Search for Man Accused of Firing Multiple Shots Into East Haven Home

Police are searching for a man who they said fired multiple shots into a home in East Haven late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Kimberly Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired into a home.

When police arrived, they said they learned a man, possibly wearing a wig, approached the home and attempted to lure someone out of the house before opening fire.

Officers said the victim told them when he refused to come to the door, the suspect fired several shots into the house from multiple angles before fleeing the scene. Authorities believe the suspect could have fled in a grey sedan.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have the incident captured on video surveillance is asked to contact Captain Joseph Murgo at jmurgo@easthavenpolice.com. Information will remain anonymous.

